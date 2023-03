WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. Geological Survey said an earthquake rattled part of Marion County just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The USGS said the magnitude 2.6 quake was about eight and a half miles southeast of Lincolnville. It was about 56 miles northeast of Wichita.

So far, only two people have reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. They categorized it as weak.

