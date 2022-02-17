WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As many get a snow day, the show must go on for the United States Postal Service (USPS) and their carriers.

“Mind over matter doesn’t always work, my legs are short,” Lindsey Hightower said, as she trekked through the snow in a Wichita neighborhood.

Hightower has braved winter weather for four years.

“People can depend on us, even when everything else is shut down. You’re going to get your card, your birthday card, your Valentine’s Day card, you know your packages that you ordered. I’m proud to be a part of that,” she said.

Some of the keys to a successful day in the snow include many layers and their Yaktaxs.

“They got some spikes, and they’re great for the ice and when you at least got a couple of inches of snow on the ground,” Hightower explained.

She says the toughest part of the snow is when vehicles get stuck.

“Or you know, worrying about other cars around you. You know being aware of all of your surroundings is a harder part of a day like this,” said Hightower.

The USPS trains all their new employees how to drive in hazardous conditions. Even offer refresher training as well.

Between road conditions and the sidewalks covered in snow, routes will take a little longer than usual.

“We put a lot of physical and mental effort into doing our job correctly, and we want people to know that,” said Hightower. “We want people to know that we care about them getting their mail care about them getting their packages.”

Hightower says shoveling a sidewalk or even a simple thank you will go a long way.