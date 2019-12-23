Mailman credited with saving Christmas after truck fire

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (AP ) – A U.S. postal employee rushed to rescue gifts after the engine of his mail truck caught fire in rural Kansas.
The Osawatomie Fire Department said in a Facebook post Sunday that “Your Prime delivery may have just lost its Prime. The good news is, the mailman saved Christmas!”
Photos show packages lined up along a country road just south of Osawatomie.
The engine compartment of the truck was destroyed.
