Mailman credited with saving Christmas after truck fire

Courtesy: Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (AP ) – A U.S. postal employee rushed to rescue gifts after the engine of his mail truck caught fire in rural Kansas.

The Osawatomie Fire Department said in a Facebook post Sunday that “Your Prime delivery may have just lost its Prime. The good news is, the mailman saved Christmas!”

Photos show packages lined up along a country road just south of Osawatomie.

The engine compartment of the truck was destroyed.

Courtesy: Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department

