Cafe owner feeds hunger and health

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) – Eating healthy can be hard when you’re eating out, but a Wichita restaurant owner says organic food is not just her business, it’s her mission in life.

From the friendly staff to the fresh food they serve, Beautiful Day Cafe is all about making customers feel good, in body and mind.

“I even wanted the name to have something inspiring to make you feel good to say the name,” said owner, Charolett Knapic.

She says she never wanted to run a restaurant, until health problems convinced her to eat clean foods raised without chemicals.

“My hip got better, and my sleep apnea improved greatly,” said Knapic.

Now she feels almost obligated to share that message and menu, that includes vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options.

“All of our meat is local, pasture raised,” said Lincoln Scott, the restaurant remodeler turned general manager. “The place was such a stunning creation, I decided I wanted to stick around and be a part of it.”

The cooks get most of their ingredients right outside the building in a garden where Knapic grows fruits, vegetables and herbs, like dill, quinoa and fennel.

One day, she hopes to have a greenhouse to extend the growing season so the cafe can harvest what it needs all year long.

“You just can’t get any fresher than 50 feet away right into here,” said Knapic.

Regular customers like John Clark say you can taste the difference

“It’s prepared with love, not like what you get anywhere else” said Clark.

Like sweet potato hashbrowns and veggie tacos with walnut meat in lettuce boats!

Beautiful Day Cafe is open every day until 2:30 and serves breakfast and lunch.