Live Now
Watch Live: All 12 Courtside checks in on the red-hot Baylor Bears, surging West Virginia Mountaineers and a key injury for the KU Jayhawks
1  of  33
Closings and Delays
Anthony-Harper - USD 361 Attica - USD 511 Caldwell - USD 360 Central Plains -USD 112 Chase-Raymond - USD 401 Clearwater - USD 264 Conway Springs - USD 356 Douglass Public Schools - USD 396 Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 Ellinwood Public Schools - USD 355 Eureka - USD 389 Fairfield - USD 310 Goessel - USD 411 Great Bend - American Legion Bingo Hillsboro Senior Center Hoisington - USD 431 Kingman-Norwich - USD 331 LaCrosse - USD 395 Lyons - USD 405 Macksville - USD 351 Moundridge - USD 423 Nickerson - USD 309 Osborne County - USD 392 Otis-Bison - USD 403 Plainville - USD 270 Sacred Heart Grade School - Plainville Skyline Schools - USD 438 Smith Center - USD 237 South Barber - USD 255 Stafford - USD 349 Stockton - USD 271 Udall - USD 463 Wichita Collegiate

From digital to original, Salina record company presses into the future

Main Street Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – What was once a mass-market music medium is now making its comeback, topping its competition.

The Recording Industry Association of America projects records will top CD sales for the first time, which one Salina business owner credits to the musical wonders that are vinyl records, not CDs.

“In 1984 the CD came out and I started collecting records at the same time,” said Chad Kassem, owner of Quality Record Pressings. “The whole world was getting out of vinyl and everybody going towards CD, but I kept collecting vinyl and I went in the opposite direction than the rest of the world.”

Kassem’s company has been going strong for more than three decades. He says despite the digital era, his company hasn’t seen any signs of business slowing down.

“The younger people are rediscovering album covers and they are liking to collect, It’s kind of trendy and a cool thing,” said Kassem. “It’s like new to them, it’s like wow, this is cool, the records are cool.”

He says he believes this move and a piqued curiosity in vinyl is partly because of a changing culture. Music lovers are noticing the distinct sound records give that can’t be replicated.

It’s preserving a moment in time, giving vinyl records a fighting chance.

“I like the sound of vinyl, I trusted my ears,” said Kassem. “I knew that vinyl would never die. It sounds better than CDs. I knew vinyl would never die, but I didn’t see CDs dying like they did.”

Kassem says young people of all ages are buying records over CDs, even his own grandchildren.

“Everybody was kind of fooled and it took them a long time to realize there was more soul and more emotion in listening to records,” said Kassem.

Since the company started, it has rapidly grown from just the owner, to now a plant, warehouse, and office space. Kassem employs over 100 people.

He says vinyl will always have a place in the world and he’s not concerned this trend will end.

“We also offered CDs in a higher quality CD called SA CD, but, yeah, they are going down and vinyl just keeps going up,” said Kassem.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories