Main Street Kansas: Bird City brothers working to build business on making deer feed

BIRD CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Amongst the sound of dropping palettes, you hear the roar of a mixer. It is where roasted corn, beans, and molasses are getting blended together.

“Alright, we’re getting ready to start bagging some feed, we got our automatic filler,” said Nick Ketzner, High Noon Feeders.

Using their father Nick’s feed mill, Dylan and Brady Ketzner built a new business that is proving to be successful. The two love to hunt and were tired of buying other people’s deer feed so they decided to make their own.

“This country was formed on entrepreneurs so let’s think about what we can do to be in charge of our own destiny,” said Nick.

“I’m like the marketer, telling you how like our product is better than the competitions. Like our special attractant brings em in, and they eat our feed more than the competition,” said Dylan.

The two both work to fill, sew and stack bags.

“It’s got a scale on there that sets up when it hits 50 pounds. Then, Dylan will go and put a tag on it, sew it, and then Brady will start stacking,” said Nick. “Try and do something here and make it work, prove value, teach them how to keep records and how to work.”

“Yeah, I like it. Keeps you in shape stacking feed and stuff,” said Brady.

“I’m so proud of them for wanting to do it and wanting to create their own business. We’ll see how things go, they got some things workin right now,” added Nick.

After winning the local entrepreneurial contest and the most likely to succeed award at the state level, the boys are currently in negotiations with a major outdoor company to sell the feed nationwide.

