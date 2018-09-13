Main Street Kansas: Cawker City is home to world's largest ball of twine Video

CAWKER CITY, Kan. (KSNW) - It's the butt of many jokes about Kansas, but the world's largest ball of twine really does attract a lot of visitors from all over the globe, and its hometown of Cawker City holds a special event each year to keep their record-setting string going!

Ever heard of a twine-a-thon?

"Oh yea, it's fantastic," said Ryan Diehl of Hutchinson. "I've stopped here a couple times before, but I've always wanted to make it up for the twine-a-thon."

The marathon of twine is one day set aside each year to reinforce the reputation of Cawker City.

"It's a neat thing," said Diehl. "It's actually been on my bucket list of things to do in Kansas for a very long time."

Ryan Diehl drove hours from Hutchinson for this, and he's not the only one. People come from all over to celebrate the silliness!

"I was with a man this morning from London, England, with his family. He was so excited. He said, 'Oh, I love it!'" said Linda Clover, self-appointed caretaker of the ball of twine.

This year, she unveiled something special, a display that tells the story behind the ball of twine and its creator, Frank Stoeber, in 1953.

"He started the ball of twine simply because he needed to clean up his barn," said Clover.

Rolling up pieces of twine from hay bales he fed his cattle, Stoeber's ball soon outgrew his barn. He moved it to town where others added their twine, multiplying the ball's weight from about 6,000 pounds to now more than 20,000.

Clover says the ball itself hasn't been weighed in years, but she keeps track of the spools of string added to it for a rough estimate of weight. Claiming to be the world's largest ball of twine is more fun than factual.

"There's nothing in the middle of it, but twine," said Clover. "Children say, What's in the middle? And I say, twine!"

As its size and fame have grown over the years, so too has the odd fascination with it.

"People like to smell it," said Clover. "They remember going to their granddad's barn and smelling that twine."

But even she can't explain why people from around the world make a pilgrimage here.

"I don't know, when somebody comes from Mongolia because they know about it?" laughed Clover. "I've had people here from Canada, Washington D.C., Washington state, Indiana. Two men signed it, Antarctica!"

Cawker City natives take it seriously, handing off this tradition to the younger generation.

"It's a legacy to pass down," said Dwight Ferguson, who was raised in Cawker City and now lives in Clay Center. "Everyone wants something to pass down."

It's a quirky claim to fame, but a ball of fun, all the same!