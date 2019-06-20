Main Street Kansas: Jamaican restaurant brings the beach to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita restaurant is bringing a slice of paradise to the Air Capital.

“I want to make them feel like they are in Jamaica, chilling on the beach, drinking a Red-Stripe beer, eating some jerk chicken and some nice, good, healthy authentic food,” said Sorrel’s Jamaican Food Owner Jeffery Rhoden.

Sorrel’s Jamaican Food, located at 3090 W 13th Street N, includes indoor seating, an outdoor bar surrounded by sand and several tiki hits. It specializes in authentic Caribbean dishes

“This is what you will be having if you take a trip to Jamaica: Jerk chicken, jerk pork, curry chicken, jerk shrimp, curry fish, fried fish,” Rhoden explained.

Rhoden moved from Jamaica to the United States in 2017 after he met his wife while she was vacationing on the island.

“I guess love found me,” he laughed.

The couple first opened a Jamaican-style food truck. After great success, they decided to venture into the restaurant business.

“It makes me feel amazing. It makes me feel like I am on top of the world cooking, you know, for everyone who likes my food,” Rhoden said. “I feel so great. It’s like a gift from God.”

The gift of coming to America and opening up a business could not have come at a better time, according to Rhoden.

“It’s a change in my life,” he said.

Rhoden said living in Jamaica is often extremely different than vacationing on the island.

“You can’t find no jobs. You can’t get no work, no money to spend on food. You have got to hustle. Hustle means you pick some fruits and go sell or you make something to sell to make a living,” he explained.

Rhoden said there were many days he did not know where he was going to find his next meal.

“It’s tough. It’s rough,” Rhoden said.

Rhoden said he owes his wife for taking a chance on him.

“At first, I was nobody until she picked me up, turning me into somebody,” he said.

Rhoden said that combined with the support of the Wichita community has made him forever grateful.

“I want to thank them for supporting me, you know, for coming over, trying my meal, my food,” he said.