Main Street Kansas: Munden man turns plow blades into practical garden tools Video

MUNDEN, Kan. (KSNW) - A Kansas man is turning old plow blades into gardening tools, and he's selling them all over the world.

It's a big business that can be found in a very tiny town.

This week's Main Street Kansas takes us to Munden, where Loren Kisby has launched quite the venture.

The secret is in the steel blade-- sharp and strong.

"The very first one I made, I made for my own use," said Loren Kisby, ProHoe Manufacturing.

Loren Kisby recycled a disc blade from his own farm to make a hoe that doesn't wear out. He eventually turned his tool into a trademark.

"This is Rogue Hoe #1," explained Kisby.

The logo, he says, is a rogue elephant that's left the herd. "Represents strength and aggressiveness," he explained. "Also, when you rogue a field, you take out all the unwanted plants."

Now his business has a product line of 50 other tools.