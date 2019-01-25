Main Street Kansas: Munden man turns plow blades into practical garden tools
MUNDEN, Kan. (KSNW) - A Kansas man is turning old plow blades into gardening tools, and he's selling them all over the world.
It's a big business that can be found in a very tiny town.
This week's Main Street Kansas takes us to Munden, where Loren Kisby has launched quite the venture.
The secret is in the steel blade-- sharp and strong.
"The very first one I made, I made for my own use," said Loren Kisby, ProHoe Manufacturing.
Loren Kisby recycled a disc blade from his own farm to make a hoe that doesn't wear out. He eventually turned his tool into a trademark.
"This is Rogue Hoe #1," explained Kisby.
The logo, he says, is a rogue elephant that's left the herd. "Represents strength and aggressiveness," he explained. "Also, when you rogue a field, you take out all the unwanted plants."
Now his business has a product line of 50 other tools.
Local News
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Main Street Kansas: Munden man turns plow blades...
- KC-46A tanker arrives at McConnell today
- Welcome to the force, Tank; Hutchinson police...
- Graffiti still on Minisa Bridge nearly a month...
- High-level THC vape cartridges seized by...
National / World
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- The shutdown today: Ally presses Trump to reopen...
- Gunman kills 2 men in separate shootings, then...
- 3 militia members face sentencing in Kansas bomb...
- Shootings in northwest Georgia leave 4 dead, 1...
- Missing North Carolina 3-year-old boy found alive