MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — Richard LaMunyon has informed the City of Maize that he will retire in December.

LaMunyon has spent the past 23 years as city administrator for Maize. When he started, Maize had a population of 1,800, employed four full and four part-time employees, and was one square mile in size.

Today, the city has grown to over 10 square miles, employs 50, and has over 7,000 residents. Maize is now the fastest-growing city in the state of Kansas.

During his tenure, LaMunyon oversaw the creation of a new city hall and public works facilities, an industrial park, new commercial spaces, and 16 new and active housing developments. He also oversaw the construction of a new city park that includes a splash pad and outdoor amphitheater.

Prior to being city administrator, LaMunyon served as Wichita Police Chief, the youngest chief in the department’s history at the time. He spent 28 years with the Wichita Police Department before retiring.

During his time as Chief, LaMunyon created the Special Olympics Torch Run, which began as a local event and spread globally. The city says they plan to hold a formal celebration for LaMunyon later this year.