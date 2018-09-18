Maize Detective remembers fallen deputy as fun, hardworking

We are learning more about who deputy Robert Kunze from those who worked with him.

"Robert, unfortunately, went to his grave doing something he loved and he went to his grave a hero," says Detective Jeff Piper of the Maize Police Department.

Often times in law enforcement you brush up on other badges.

"Knowing Robert the way we did up here and the type of deputy and individual, the person that Robert was it makes it that much harder. "

Detective Piper knew Deptuy Kunze from when he worked a patrol in the northwest part of the county.

"Robert always had that sense of humor about him and you know always coming in and joking around with us. if he was working this side of the county He would stop in and see us and give me a hard time any chance he had," says Piper.

He adds a personal touch of sympathy to the many others who are expressing their grievances like Governor Jeff Colyer, Senator Pat Roberts and Congressman Ron Estes, as well as many other state leaders.

Piper says, "He Brought his daughter up here earlier this year, him and his wife, so I could buy Girl Scout Cookies from him. He was a family man, loved his family, loved his daughter. It is a loss."

A loss felt by every law enforcement agency as flags were lowered to half staff.. For Detective Piper it's a reminder of the grave dangers of the job. He says his heart goes out to Kunzes wife and child.

"If I could ever tell his daughter anything, she is still young, maybe when she gets older, but her daddy was somebody she could be proud of."

And because Maize police work so closely with the sheriffs office, Piper says his officers are ready to step up and fill in for the sheriffs office so they can attend the funeral.