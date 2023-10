MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Maize Fall Festival gets underway Friday night and runs through Saturday.

The festival is at Clair Donnelly Amphitheater at 311 W. Academy. There will be a concert at the park at 7 p.m. Friday.

There will be a beer garden for the adults, food trucks, vendors and a kids korner with yard games.

On Saturday, a parade will kick off at 10 a.m. Fireworks will end the night

