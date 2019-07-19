Maize Kids Camp shows kids what it’s like being a 1st responder

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – Some local children have a better idea of what it means to be a first responder.

As part of the Maize Police Department kids camp they got to check out police cars, highway patrol aircraft and an air ambulance.

Technical trooper Ryan Tauer, pilot with the KHP says,”The younger that they are, get hooked in law enforcement this day and age, the better they’ll have a chance of achieving that goal and being law enforcement once they get out of school.”

The trooper says this is also a chance for kids to see that law enforcement officers are just regular people.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather