Maize parents rally to block children from protester signs outside school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many on the west side of Wichita may have noticed a large police presence outside a Maize High school Wednesday.

Parents and police were out in force at Maize South High School after four protestors showed up, angry with one of the school district’s policies.

Maize South parents carried umbrellas so students would not see the signs the protestors were carrying.

Police set up barricades to keep the groups separate but it wasn’t necessary. The demonstration lasted about 30 minutes and protestors left just after 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

LATEST STORIES: