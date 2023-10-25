MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Maize Police Department is hosting a DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Maize City Hall, 10100 Grady Ave.

The MPD will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs. They will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain tightly sealed in their original container. The event will also continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges, provided lithium batteries are removed.

The DEA says its National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects its commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.

For resources to help you dispose of unneeded medications in your home, click here.