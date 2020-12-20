Update: Missing 75-year-old man found safe

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Maize Police Department said 75-year-old Clarence Elbert Jr. was found safe by Wichita police officers after he went missing Saturday.

According to police, Elbert suffers from dementia and other medical issues. 

