Update: Missing 75-year-old man found safe

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Maize Police Department said 75-year-old Clarence Elbert Jr. was found safe by Wichita police officers after he went missing Saturday.
According to police, Elbert suffers from dementia and other medical issues.
