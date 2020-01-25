Update: Missing Maize man has been found

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Maize Police Department said a missing man with dementia has been located.
George Hodson Sr., 83, went missing Friday evening but has since been found safe, according to Det. Jeff Piper, Maize Police Department.
Police did not say where or how Hodson was found.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas man pleads guilty to marketing misbranded ‘erectile dysfunction’ drugs
- ‘No place like Miami’: Super Bowl returns to South Florida for 11th time
- Lawmakers looking to keep Trump from expanding travel ban
- Discrimination based on hair to be discussed at the Capitol
- NFL writer John Clayton predicts Mahomes will propel Chiefs to Super Bowl win