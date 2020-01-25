1  of  2
Update: Missing Maize man has been found

Local

George Hodson, Sr. (Courtesy Maize Police)

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Maize Police Department said a missing man with dementia has been located.

George Hodson Sr., 83, went missing Friday evening but has since been found safe, according to Det. Jeff Piper, Maize Police Department.

Police did not say where or how Hodson was found.

