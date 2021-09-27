Maize sandwich shop closes dine-in and carryout due to lack of employees

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – Staffing struggles are happening across the country. Recently, Nancy’s A-Maize-N Sandwiches closed the restaurant for dine-in and carry out business over employment issues. However, the shop announced they would continue to cater and do special events.

The shop opened in 2005 and was built from a former car wash.

“My nieces, my nephew, my sister, my mom, it was, you know, just, it was all family,” said Nancy Parish, owner.

But one by one, family members came and went.

“Twelve to 15 on the payroll,” said Parish.

Now, it is down to Parish, her daughter Dani, and another family friend.

“My daughter and she works at Wesley full-time, so she’s only here on the weekends.”

But, it wasn’t just employees lending a helping hand.

“My customers have come in and washed dishes, you know, they’ve helped me chop cilantro, they’ve helped me roll tortillas, just trying to keep it open.”

But it wasn’t enough.

Parish closed the restaurant to indoor dining recently. She says while COVID-19 unemployment benefits are a factor in this current staffing shortage, it’s a symptom of a much larger problem plaguing the industry for years.

“I’m not blaming the people that are unemployment. I’m not, but we’ve got a problem, and I don’t know how to fix it.”