Maize School District: Full-time remote learning starting Nov. 30

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Maize School District USD 266 announced on their Twitter Tuesday evening that district students in all grades and educators will continue in full-time remote teaching and learning starting Monday, Nov. 30 following Fall Break and through the end of December at the least.

Members from the Maize Board of Education met Tuesday evening and unanimously voted to extend the learning model as it is currently in place.

