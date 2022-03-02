Dr. Chad Higgins (Courtesy Maize USD 266)

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Maize school district has named the person who will replace Superintendent Chad Higgins. Higgins announced in October that he would resign at the end of the current school year.

At its Tuesday meeting, the Maize Board of Education voted unanimously to hire Dr. Raquel Greer to become the next superintendent.

Greer has worked as the Mulvane Schools assistant superintendent since July 2018. Her work history also includes time as an elementary principal, elementary counselor, and third grade teacher in Mulvane. She earned her Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Wichita State University.

Dr. Raquel Greer (Courtesy Maize USD 266)

She has been involved in the Mulvane Community Foundation and Strengthening Families Program in Mulvane.

The Maize BOE used the services of McPherson & Jacobson LLC to assist in the search for a new superintendent. The consultants reviewed, screened, and conducted extensive background checks on 14 applicants.

Three finalists visited the district and interviewed with school board members and employee groups, including classified staff members, educators, and administrators.

One of the consultants with McPherson & Jacobson will facilitate a workshop for the BOE and the superintendent to establish performance objectives for the new superintendent.

Greer will begin in the district on July 1.