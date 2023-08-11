A package is delivered and placed on a wet stoop in the rain in the front of a house exposed to the elements and theft by a delevery service.

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people suspected of porch piracy have been taken into custody.

Maize police say one of their thefts was caught on a home security camera, along with the vehicle used in their getaway. Police were able to obtain license plate information as well, which led them to the suspects.

With assistance from Wichita police, Maize Police Department says a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were booked into the Sedgwick County Jail Thursday evening on charges of aggravated burglary and two counts of theft of property. More charges could be pending.

KSN News does not identify suspects until they have been formally charged with a felony crime.