WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 23-year-old Maize woman is dead after the SUV she was driving struck the rear corner of a semi near Haven. It happened on westbound Kansas Highway 96 in Reno County around noon on Wednesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the semi was partially blocking the driving lane while assisting a stranded motorist. The patrol said for an unknown reason the Kia Sportage struck the rear corner of the semi.

The driver of Sportage, Jaedyn M. Douglas of Maize, was killed in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt. A child was inside the vehicle at the time. No word on the child’s condition.

The KHP says a 21-year-old man at the scene suffered a minor injury and was transported to the Hutchinson hospital.