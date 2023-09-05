WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A bridge linking northwest Wichita to the rest of the city needs major repairs, and that could mean major traffic headaches for anyone who regularly travels over it.

The Zoo Blvd. bridge that spans the M.S. Mitch Mitchell Floodway, also known as the “Big Ditch,” will undergo repair work that begins on Sept. 11. The county estimates around 32,000 vehicles use the bridge daily.

During the repair work, drivers should expect lane closures, and there will be no left turns allowed at Zoo Blvd. and Windmill Road. Drivers who regularly commute over the bridge are urged to use alternate routes while the repairs are made.

Sedgwick County will work with the Kansas Department of Transportation and the City of Wichita during the project, coordinating lane changes and communication with the public.

The work is expected to take about a year to complete. $2.2 million of the estimated $2.7 million project is from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.