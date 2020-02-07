Major crash closes K-15 and Rock in Mulvane

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – Mulvane Fire Rescue says K-15 & Rock Road is closed in all directions due to a major crash. The crash happened Friday just after noon.

Authorities say the intersection will be closed for a time, and they ask that you find an alternative route.

KSN News is working to find out more information about the crash and if there are any injuries.

