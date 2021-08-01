Major food retailer halting deliveries for dozens of Wichita restaurants

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sunday brunch at Los Compadres is a busy place to be. Mid-rush owner Carlos Renteria got a call he did not expect.

“Hey, Carlos. So, right now, Sysco is going through some stuff and we’re not going to be able to be servicing your account. We’re dropping X amount of customers in the state of Kansas and unfortunately, you are one of them,” Renteria said.

Los Compadres is one of the dozens of Wichita restaurants that received a call from the major food supplier, Sysco, saying they are having to halt deliveries.

“I’m sorry, we apologize. We’re having issues. We are having problems in the warehouse. We are having problems with our drivers, our new staff is not very well trained,” said Luis Alfaro, Los Cocos Owner, and Operator.

Alfaro said they were expecting a delivery Monday.

“The most shocking part was that we didn’t get any advanced time,” Alfaro said.

Sysco sent KSN the following statement:

“Many businesses across the country are dealing with labor shortages and supply chain disruption. While Sysco is no different, our associates are working hard to maintain service levels to the greatest extent possible and we have generally maintained higher levels of service compared to our competition. For example, we continue to make deliveries every day (Mon-Sat) while many other distributors have canceled some delivery days. Despite our best efforts, some of our customers have been impacted by delayed deliveries. We value our customers and regret the impact of service delays.“

Renteria said the Sysco sales rep did not give them a timeline for when services can resume.

“Fortunately, we are stocked, it’s a matter of the forthcoming weeks,” Renteria said.

Both Los Cocos and Los Compadres have contracts with other providers but Renteria says some items they got exclusively from Sysco.

“It does make a difference on what we’re going to do as far as inventory or what items we’re going to have to put in place as out of stock or not be able to offer any more,” he said.

Sysco did not tell us how many businesses this impacted or how long the pause will last.