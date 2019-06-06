Major road changes coming to 55th Street South and Meridian

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County and Haysville Public Schools are partnering to update the intersection at 55th Street South and Meridian in Haysville.

The project includes sidewalks on 55th Street South from Meridian to the Wichita city limit and turn lanes into the high school. A traffic light will also be installed at the intersection.

“The four-way stop at the intersection has served its purpose, it’s time to invest in additional safety measures for the intersection,” said District 2 Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, II. “Sedgwick County is pleased to be able to partner with Haysville School District and the City of Haysville to keep our residents and students safe.”

The project will begin in May 2020. The preliminary construction estimate of $1.16 million will be split between Sedgwick County and USD 261.

“Twice a day, traffic is backed up and it creates a safety concern here,” added Haysville Mayor Bruce Armstrong. “I want to thank the County and School District for partnering on this solution.”

In 2018, the intersection had one rear end collision with no injuries and experienced 13,500 vehicles entering the intersection.