Major Wichita street to be closed for several hours for Deputy Kunze's funeral procession

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A major Wichita street will be closed for about two hours Friday for Deputy Robert Kunze's funeral procession.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department said Maple Street from Arapaho to 119th will be shut down for traffic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. People living in the neighborhoods in the area should take an alternate route to get in and out.

The department said the public is more than welcome to line the streets, bring signs of support, wear something blue to show support.

The funeral will start at 10 a.m. at Central Community Church. 6100 W. Maple. After the funeral, the procession will go west on Maple to 119th, then south on 119th to Resthaven Memorial Gardens at 11800 West Highway 54.

A public viewing for Deputy Kunze will take place tomorrow and Thursday at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. It is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.