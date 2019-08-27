Make-A-Wish gives Augusta girl’s room a makeover

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An Augusta teen had trouble hiding her joy when she got home from school on Monday.

Thirteen-year-old Jaiden Simpson lives with a nervous system disorder and is a survivor of thyroid cancer, but her mother says she enjoys the things all teen girls enjoy.

“She told Bee with make a wish that she was all about Selena, all about her iPad, all about YouTube,” mother Jaime Simpson said.

Bee Paredes with Make-A-Wish MoKan and local companies brought Jaiden’s vision to life in a pink and black, Selena Quintanilla-themed room.

“Hi Jaiden, your wish is granted,” Paredes told Jaiden after she got off the bus on Monday.

With wide eyes, Jaiden took in the color-changing lights, the speaker with karaoke microphone, and most obvious of all, the life-size Selena mural on her wall, painted by local artist Tam Boulanger.

“I love it so much,” Jaiden repeatedly told everyone.

Paul Gray Homes collaborated with Star Lumber, Lucio Painting, Sherwin-Williams and Ashley Homestore Wichita to bring Jaiden’s wish to life.

LATEST STORIES: