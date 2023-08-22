WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Maker Faire is coming back to Wichita on Saturday, Aug. 26. It last took place in 2019.

“Maker Faire is a family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity and resourcefulness, as well as a celebration of the maker movement,” the City of Wichita said. “It’s a place where people show what they are making and share what they are learning. Makers can be tech enthusiasts, crafters, homesteaders, scientists and garage tinkerers.”

Indoor and outdoor activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Exploration Place and the Advanced Learning Library.

Activities at Exploration Place include:

A Tinker Zone and Robotics Zone featuring more than 30 makers

Drone demos

Pixel chalk mural art

Bicycle demos

Water bottle rockets and bubble shape printer

Woodworking and injection mold demos

Food trucks

Activities at the Advanced Learning Library include:

Touch a Truck Zone

3D printing demos

Arts Zone featuring more than 20 makers

Musical performances

Screen printing (for a fee)

Book sale

The event is free and open to the public.

“We are really pleased to be collaborating on Maker Faire with the Advanced Learning Library,” said Adam Smith, Exploration Place’s president and CEO. “Curiosity and learning are at the heart of both of our organizations, and this is a great way for us to take advantage of our proximity to each other.”

“Partnerships can often create magic experiences,” said Jaime Nix, Wichita Public Library director. “Wichita Public Library aims to help residents connect, discover, learn and thrive in limitless ways, and we are excited to collaborate with Exploration Place to offer an extraordinary day where no one will walk away without learning something new.”