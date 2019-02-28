Civic Engagement: Making a difference in the community

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita’s Civic Engagement Academy is for community members who want to learn about interacting with their local government.

The academy teaches students how city departments work and what skills are necessary to be a community leader.

“The curriculum was written by one of the instructors at the Kansas Leadership Center,” said Wichita City Councilwoman Cindy Claycomb. “It incorporates many of the Kansas Leadership’s principles into our training.”

Participants tour Wichita’s government facilities, hear from presenters, and go through simulations and activities.

Claycomb said the program is beneficial to Wichita, as it continues to develop.

“We want an engaged citizenry and this is one way to help create that,” said said. “When people are involved with their city, then they care about it and they want to move it forward.”

Graduate Jonathan McRoy joined the academy because he knew he wanted to make the community a better place.

“The academy has helped me function for effectively as a member of DAB (District Advisory Board) 4,” he said. “When working with my Councilman, to serve our residents and make our community better, I have a comprehensive understanding of municipal resources and how they can be harnessed to improve our district.”

Graduate Vanessa Christophersen serves on the Animal Control Advisory Board, and said the academy pushed her to help her community.

“I have stepped out of my comfort zone and truly began to get involved with my community in ways I may not have been inspired to if I had not gained the confidence and encouragement from my peers and many others involved,” said Christophersen.

Graduates will earn a Certificate of Civic Leadership recognized by the City of Wichita and the Kansas Leadership Center.

The Kansas Health Foundation awarded the City of Wichita a grant which funds four sessions of the academy. The fourth session starts on March 20.

Applications are now being accepted online.

Civic Engagement Academy