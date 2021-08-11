Making the grade: studying effectively

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Psychological Association says many students struggle to know how to study effectively.

Effective studying can promote long-term learning as opposed to cramming information last-minute.

“We want students not just to memorize things for the test, but we want them to actually be able to use them in life later on,” Ty Unrau, a teacher at Valley Center High School, said.

Unrau teaches government, video production, and teaching as a career. He tries to model habits that students can use as teachers in the future: movement, taking breaks, using online assessments and flashcards. In other words, tools other than reading from PowerPoint.

As a teacher, Unrau himself has to take tests to stay updated on content, using strategies he tries to instill in students.

Knowing what kind of learner you are can help cater to your studying experience.

“I’m a very talkative person, or like, that’s how I learned the best. And so if I can explain it to somebody, then I know that it’s in my brain,” VCHS senior Ella Wiechman said.

Wiechman and fellow senior Samuel Bass agreed that chemistry required the most studying for them. However, Bass admits not needing to study much earlier in high school, but now feels better prepared for the next level, knowing what works for him.

Psychology educators came up with six research-tested strategies to help students make the grade:

Remember and repeat

Adapt your favorite strategies

Quiz yourself

Make the most of study groups

Mix it up

Figure out what works for you

