WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Stephanie Dock, who got video before and during the shooting, witnessed the incident inside Towne East Square on Friday. She said she was just 20 ft. away from the shooting that killed 14-year-old Trenjvious Hutton and described the chaos.

“There were kids crying and people screaming, “There’s a gun, there’s gun,” and it was just pure chaos and pure panic,” Dock said. “The fear in people’s eyes was like nothing I’d ever seen before.”

She calls those three minutes inside the mall the most terrifying and said the incident kept her up all night.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my god, I’m going to get shot,’” Dock said. “I dove down and hid between the stands in the middle of the mall, and I just kind of watched from there. I thought it was the end of the world.”

Once the moment of terror passed, Dock claims reality quickly set in. Soon after, she saw Hutton lying on the floor bleeding.

“I knew I had to be there. I knew I had to help,” Dock said. “Everybody else was just standing around and somebody had to take action. Somebody had to help, and the officers weren’t there yet. The shooter wasn’t identified yet, and I didn’t care. I needed to help.”

Dock, who is a nurse’s assistant, claims she and two other men jumped into action giving the victim C.P.R., but they couldn’t find the teen’s pulse.

“It was like, ‘Where are they? Where are they?’ Doc said. “It just it seemed like it took forever. But I know it didn’t.”

They waited for paramedics hoping to save the young boy’s life.

“Trying to hold pressure to his wound and being covered in blood and just everything. The other guy just kept saying that he’s code black,” Dock explained. “We kept on to that hope. We kept on there’s hope for this little boy. Let’s do it. Let’s do it.”

Dock is relieved nobody else was hit but is still horrified at what happened right in front of her eyes.

“Yesterday could have been very deadly on one choice,” Dock said. “Unfortunately, a small you know, a 14-year-old lost his life.”

Dock said she–like so many–is still in shock and saddened she couldn’t do more to save Hutton’s life.