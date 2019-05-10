Man accused in a crash that killed off-duty officer and son bound over for trial

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – James Dalrymple, the man accused in a crash that killed off-duty Wichita police officer Stacey Woodson and his son Braeden, was in Sedwick County court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Dalrymple has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and failing to yield the right of way. Woodson and his son were on a motorcycle at the time of the crash. It happened on April 27, 2018 at 2100 N. 167th St. West. Dalrymple has been accused of drinking before the accident according to court documents.

During the hearing, the defense said if there was alcohol consumption, blood tests show Dalyrymple was under the legal limit according to blood work. They pointed out that he was roughly .044 three hours after accident. The legal limit is .08.

Timothy Rohrig, Director of the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center, testified about how alcohol absorption time frames work.

A judge ruled there was probable cause for the case to go to trial.

“I am going to find that there is probably cause to believe that Mr. Dalyrymple committed the crimes as charged and I am going to bind him over for trial,” said 18th judicial judge, Jeffrey Syrios.

Arraignment is scheduled for June 25 at 9 a.m.