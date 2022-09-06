LOUISVILLE, Ken. (KSNW) — Michael Hurley, the man charged with hitting the Jones family with his car while under the influence, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Michael Hurley (Courtesy Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)

WAVE 3 in Louisville reports Hurley was indicted by a grand jury on Aug. 31 on charges of murder, assault, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Police say Hurley was driving while impaired when he hit the Jones family while they were standing on a sidewalk. The crash sent all four victims to the hospital.

The father, Trey, died just two days later. Ava and Amy both just recently returned to Kansas. The youngest member of the Jones family, Creek, received only minor injuries.

Hurley allegedly told police responding to the crash scene that he had just taken hydrocodone and was “so tired he could not make the turn.”

Trey’s celebration of life service is scheduled for Sept. 17.