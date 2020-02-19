Man accused of selling fake Tide sentenced to probation

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas man accused of selling fake Tide laundry detergent has been fined $1,000 and sentenced to a year of probation.

The Kansas attorney general’s office say 44-year-old Brian Glenn, of Baldwin City, was sentenced after pleading guilty last week to one misdemeanor county of counterfeiting.

The state previously dismissed a felony counterfeiting charge just before the case was set to go to trial, citing the need for further testing of the laundry soap.

In 2016, law enforcement agents and Procter & Gamble representatives raided Glenn’s home.

