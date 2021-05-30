Man arrested after crash in southwest Wichita leaves one dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has arrested 32-year-old Michael Walker of Wichita regarding an injury vehicle accident that killed 74-year-old Rita Hawkins of Wichita.

Walker was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving with a suspected license, and driving on the right side of the road required.

Investigators said Walker was driving a 2005 Kia Sorrento east on Pawnee near Glenn with a 29-year-old passenger on Saturday at 2:25 p.m.

They said Walker crossed the center line into the westbound lanes of Pawnee and collided with a 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer being driven by a 66-year-old female, causing the Sorrento to roll onto its top.

Walker and his passenger received minor injuries.

The three occupants of the Lancer were trapped inside of the vehicle and were removed with the assistance of the Wichita Fire Department.

The driver of the Lancer had serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment. Hawkins and a 77-year-old male passenger had critical injuries. They were both taken to an area hospital, where Hawkins died.

The investigation is ongoing. Sergeant Brian Bachman of the WPD encourages anyone who witnessed the crash to call 911.