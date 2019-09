SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Salina man is arrested after he became frustrated and damaged a self check-out machine at a grocery store.

According to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester, 53-year-old Brian Bowman, Salina, allegedly became frustrated and punched a register at Dillons, 1235 E. Cloud on Saturday at 3:45 p.m.

Bowman was arrested at his home for felony damage to property. The machine is valued at $1,000.

