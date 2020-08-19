Man arrested after detectives witness a hit-and-run in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says two of its detectives witnessed a pickup hit a woman who was walking in a crosswalk.

The 59-year-old victim was crossing the street at Main and Douglas around 1 p.m. Tuesday when the truck hit her. She suffered minor injuries.

The truck turned south on Main after hitting the woman. Officers found it as it was exiting from Kellogg onto Meridian Avenue. They say the driver refused to stop and there was a short chase.

The truck hit a tree and the driver ran off. Police say they found him nearby, in a backyard in the 100 block of South Clara.

Police booked Dalton Drew, 27, of Wichita on suspicion of felony evade and elude, hit and run, criminal possession of a firearm, and outstanding warrants in Nevada.

