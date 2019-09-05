Man arrested following assault in Pratt

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – The Pratt County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating an assault that occurred Tuesday night in Pratt.

KBI Communication Director Melissa Underwood confirms to KSN News that they were asked by the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the investigation.

Underwood said that about 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Pratt Police department received reports of a bleeding man walking near Lemon Park on the south side of Pratt.

The victim had been stabbed multiple times and was taken to the Pratt Regional Medical Center. The injuries were non-life threatening and he has been released from the hospital.

33-year old Ronald Williamson of Pratt has been arrested for aggravated battery and was taken to the Pratt County Office Detention Center. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

