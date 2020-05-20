Man arrested in child rape case in Ellsworth County

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Attorney General’s office says a man has been arrested and charged after a child rape investigation in Ellsworth County.

A criminal complaint charges Dalton Eberhart with two counts of rape, one count of aggravated intimidation of a witness, and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor for illicit purpose.

The complaint claims that on or about June 12, 2019, Eberhart gave a cereal malt beverage to a child under the age of 14, had sex with the child, and attempted to prevent or dissuade the child from reporting it.

The complaint was filed in Ellsworth County District Court on May 12, 2020.

Eberhart’s first appearance is set for Thursday, May 21, at 1 p.m. in Ellsworth County District Court.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories