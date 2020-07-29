Man arrested in connection to murder of AutoZone employee

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old man has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. Sheriff records show that is is in connection to the shooting death of Nick Blue.

The suspect named on the booking sheet is Lamontae Donae Lucas, 18. He was arrested at his home on North Zimmerly Wednesday.

Nick Blue (Photo courtesy Anita Blue)

The victim, 40-year-old Nick Blue, was found shot to death at his workplace, the AutoZone at 910 S. Oliver, Sunday night.

The business was still open at the time of the shooting.

The Wichita Police Department released this photo and asked for help identifying the person they call a suspect in a criminal homicide. (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

Two other employees were in the building, one in the stockroom, one in the basement. They told police they did not see or hear anything at the front of the store.

They called 911 when they found Blue’s body.

Police released a surveillance photo of a possible suspect Monday afternoon.

They plan to release more details about the arrest later this morning.

