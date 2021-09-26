Wichita man arrested in fatal crash that killed teenager

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A Wichita man has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and manslaughter after a head-on collision that killed a 19-year-old from Caldwell.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Benjamin Blick said the crash happened early Saturday around 2:45 a.m. on Kansas Highway 254 in northeastern Sedgwick County.

Blick said the 39-year-old man who was arrested was driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes of the highway when he collided with a Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Clayton Patterson. Patterson died after the collision.

The 39-year-old suspect was being held Sunday in lieu of $500,000 bond.

