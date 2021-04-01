Man arrested in Topeka crash that killed infant, injured 3

Local

by: , KSNT News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 51-year-old Topeka man is facing charges after a crash that killed a 7-month-old baby and injured three others.

Police arrested Troy Vsetecka and booked him into the Shawnee County Jail after the crash Tuesday at a Topeka intersection.

He faces possible charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery and numerous traffic violations.

Police say Vsetecka was speeding and driving the wrong way on a Topeka street when his car collided with another vehicle containing the child and three others.

The three injured passengers were hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories