Man arrested in Topeka crash that killed infant, injured 3

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 51-year-old Topeka man is facing charges after a crash that killed a 7-month-old baby and injured three others.

Police arrested Troy Vsetecka and booked him into the Shawnee County Jail after the crash Tuesday at a Topeka intersection.

He faces possible charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery and numerous traffic violations.

Police say Vsetecka was speeding and driving the wrong way on a Topeka street when his car collided with another vehicle containing the child and three others.

The three injured passengers were hospitalized in critical but stable condition.