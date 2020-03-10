Live Now
Man arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter following 2019 deadly crash

KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man was arrested in a 2019 crash that left a 57-year-old woman dead.

Jeremy Crowder (Courtesy: Sedgwick Co. Sheriff)

On Wednesday, Jeremy Deshawn Crowder was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence, and two counts of aggravated battery; DUI.

The crash happened last March at the intersection of Kellogg and Webb Road. The crash involved a GMC Yukon Denali and a Honda CRV. Yvonee Recchio of Wichita was killed in the crash. She was in the Honda. A driver and another passenger in the Honda received injuries.

Crowder was driving the Yukon south on Webb Road when it collided with the Honda.

