WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has barricaded himself at a McDonalds in Delano.

The McDonalds is located at 122 N. Seneca St, near the intersection of N. Seneca St and W. Douglas Ave.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), a man walked into the McDonalds and locked himself in the restroom.

When another customer walked into the restroom, the man told the customer he had a weapon, according to the WPD.

The WPD says the customer then told workers, who then cleared the McDonalds.

The WPD SWAT team is at the scene, waiting for the man to exit.

N. Seneca St and N. Walnut St. are currently blocked off between Douglas Ave and Pacific.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.