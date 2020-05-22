Live Now
Watch KSN News at Noon

Man being held on charges in Kansas jail dies in cell

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Harold Gillen

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas state police are investigating the death of a man being held on charges in the Lyon County Jail in Emporia.

KVOE reports that 72-year-old Harold Gillen was found slumped over in the bottom bunk of his cell early Friday by guards performing a routine check.

Gillen had been held at the jail since March 27 awaiting a pretrial hearing on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials say jail staff performed CPR on Gillen until medics arrived at the jail and took over, but Gillen was pronounced dead around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating Gillen’s death.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories