Man being held on charges in Kansas jail dies in cell

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas state police are investigating the death of a man being held on charges in the Lyon County Jail in Emporia.
KVOE reports that 72-year-old Harold Gillen was found slumped over in the bottom bunk of his cell early Friday by guards performing a routine check.
Gillen had been held at the jail since March 27 awaiting a pretrial hearing on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Officials say jail staff performed CPR on Gillen until medics arrived at the jail and took over, but Gillen was pronounced dead around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating Gillen’s death.
