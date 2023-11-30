WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A suspect accused in a shooting at City Nightz waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Jaylen Thomas, 23, was one of several accused in the shooting at the club that left nine people shot on July 2.

Thomas has been charged with the following:

Attempted murder in the first degree; Intentional and premeditated

Aggravated battery; Recklessly cause great bodily harm/disfigurement

Aggravated assault; Use of a deadly weapon

Unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits

A judge set his arraignment for Dec. 21.