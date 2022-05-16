WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Seven months after a 66-year-old Wichita man was killed in a hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium, a Kansas City man has been charged with leaving the scene.

Laurie Hickle says that this charge is the first of several steps toward actual justice for her husband, Steven.

Still, she says learning this news after all this time begs the question: “what’s taking so long?” It’s a process she says makes her feel as if this investigation is not a top priority.

“The first thing I felt like was somebody kicked me in the gut,” said Laurie.

A major development in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium that killed Steven Hickle last October.

“This is the first I’ve heard about the case since it happened,” said Laurie.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 19-year-old Thomas Weyer of Kansas City has been charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, an offense punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Court documents show Weyer admitted in November of last year to detectives he was driving a red Dodge Durango southbound on Blue Ridge cutoff and 43rd Street at the time of the hit-and-run.

A warrant for Weyer’s arrest was issued earlier this week. He has not been taken into custody.

“I personally feel like if this gentleman was identified back in November that they would have done something a lot sooner than May,” said Laurie.

According to court documents, Weyer said he stopped his vehicle as Hickle crossed the roadway. Moments later, Weyer observed Hickle step into the middle turn lane when a dark-colored sedan struck him, sending Hickle into Weyer’s lane.

Weyer then said he heard people screaming and felt bumps on the left side of his car as he ran over Hickle. Weyer then continued southbound on the Blue Ridge cutoff.

Laurie says while she questions why Weyer left the scene, she feels he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“The initial vehicle that hit my husband and threw him, when they find him, I will find some peace in the accident,” said Laurie.

As for any additional suspects and the official number of vehicles involved in this hit-and-run, the Kansas City Police Department says it is still investigating.