WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been charged with murder in connection to the killing of Brenda McNeely, 66.

Antonio Jones was charged by a judge with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery on Wednesday.

Jones was arrested last Saturday after McNeely was found dead the day before in her home in the 2300 block of N. Chautauqua. Police said the door was forced open, and they found her dead inside with a stab wound.

Investigators said Jones and McNeely were known to each other and possibly had a disturbance that led to the stabbing.

An investigation is ongoing.

Jones is being held on a $1.25 million bond and is next due in court on Oct. 24.