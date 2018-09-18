Man charged in Haysville infant's death

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Andrew Wayne Franklin (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

Related Story Man arrested after 4-month-old baby girl dies in Haysville

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A 32-year-old man arrested in the death of an infant girl made his first appearance in Sedgwick County Court.

Andrew Wayne Franklin was charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse.

Police tell KSN News they responded to a home Saturday, Sept. 8, in the 400 block of Sarah Lane after a baby suffered a seizure. The 4-month-old girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The hospital discovered the baby suffered internal injuries. The baby died on Thursday.

Franklin's bond was set at 250,000.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 4.