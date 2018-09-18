Local

Man charged in Haysville infant's death

Posted: Sep 18, 2018 03:49 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2018 04:10 PM CDT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A 32-year-old man arrested in the death of an infant girl made his first appearance in Sedgwick County Court. 

Andrew Wayne Franklin was charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse.

Police tell KSN News they responded to a home Saturday, Sept. 8, in the 400 block of Sarah Lane after a baby suffered a seizure. The 4-month-old girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The hospital discovered the baby suffered internal injuries. The baby died on Thursday. 

Franklin's bond was set at 250,000. 

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 4. 

